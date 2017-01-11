BRIEF-Upland Software announces acquisition, provides positive guidance update and raises adjusted EBITDA margin target to 35 pct

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Upland Software announces acquisition, provides positive guidance update and raises adjusted EBITDA margin target to 35%

* Sees quarterly revenue $20 million to $20.8 million

* Upland Software Inc - Purchase price paid for Omtool was $19.2 million

* Transaction will be immediately accretive to Upland's adjusted EBITDA per share.

* Upland Software Inc - For quarter ending March 31, 2017, Upland expects reported total revenue to be in range of $20.0 million to $20.8 million

* Upland today raised its long term adjusted EBITDA margin target from 30% to 35%