7 months ago
BRIEF-Upland Software announces acquisition, provides positive guidance update and raises adjusted EBITDA margin target to 35 pct
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Upland Software announces acquisition, provides positive guidance update and raises adjusted EBITDA margin target to 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Upland Software announces acquisition, provides positive guidance update and raises adjusted EBITDA margin target to 35%

* Sees quarterly revenue $20 million to $20.8 million

* Upland Software Inc - Purchase price paid for Omtool was $19.2 million

* Transaction will be immediately accretive to Upland's adjusted EBITDA per share.

* Upland Software Inc - For quarter ending March 31, 2017, Upland expects reported total revenue to be in range of $20.0 million to $20.8 million

* Upland today raised its long term adjusted EBITDA margin target from 30% to 35% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

