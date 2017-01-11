BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for SB-318 genome editing treatment for MPS I

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

* Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for SB-318 genome editing treatment for MPS I

* Sangamo Therapeutics says data from studies and from planned clinical trial for a fourth lead program, SB-525 are expected in late 2017 or early 2018

* Sangamo Therapeutics says in 2017, plans to conduct first in vivo genome editing clinical trials including phase 1/2 studies for three programs