FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for SB-318 genome editing treatment for MPS I
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for SB-318 genome editing treatment for MPS I

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

* Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for SB-318 genome editing treatment for MPS I

* Sangamo Therapeutics says data from studies and from planned clinical trial for a fourth lead program, SB-525 are expected in late 2017 or early 2018

* Sangamo Therapeutics says in 2017, plans to conduct first in vivo genome editing clinical trials including phase 1/2 studies for three programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.