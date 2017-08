BRIEF-American Airlines Group reports December traffic

Jan 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group reports December traffic

* December passenger load factor 80.6 percent, down 1 points

* American Airlines Group says company expects its Q4 2016 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be flat to up 2 percent year-over-year

* Expects its Q4 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 7 percent and 9 percent

* December RPM 18.18 billion versus 18.33 billion

* December RPM 18.18 billion versus 18.33 billion

* December ASM 22.56 billion versus 22.45 billion