7 months ago
BRIEF-Bird Rock Bio receives approval to start first in human clinical trial for Namacizumab, enters into agreement with GE Healthcare for process development and scale-up to provide clinical phase 2 cGMP material
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bird Rock Bio receives approval to start first in human clinical trial for Namacizumab, enters into agreement with GE Healthcare for process development and scale-up to provide clinical phase 2 cGMP material

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* Bird Rock Bio receives approval to start first in human clinical trial for Namacizumab, enters into agreement with GE Healthcare for process development and scale-up to provide clinical phase 2 cGMP material, and enters into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bird Rock Bio says has received approval for initiation of a two-part phase 1 clinical trial for Namacizumab

* Bird Rock Bio says entered into agreement with GE Healthcare for process development, formulation, manufacture of Namacizumab in preparation for phase 2 studies

* Bird Rock Bio says phase 1 trial, process development, phase 2 preparation to be funded under collaboration, option agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals

* Bird Rock Bio says entered collaboration, option agreement, under which Janssen Pharmaceuticals has exclusive right to acquire co after phase 1 data readout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

