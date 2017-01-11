FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Lithium cancels Clayton Valley acquisition
January 11, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-American Lithium cancels Clayton Valley acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - American Lithium Corp

* American Lithium cancels Clayton Valley acquisition, amends financing terms

* American Lithium Corp - company also announces that it will not proceed with proposed $3 million financing associated with acquisition

* American Lithium Corp - company announces that it will place up to 10 million units at a price of 15 cents per unit

* American Lithium - Proceeds of private placement will be used to advance co's exploration of its Fish Lake Valley lithium exploration project in nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

