FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Great Panther reports 17 pct decrease in qtrly silver production
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Great Panther reports 17 pct decrease in qtrly silver production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd :

* Great Panther Silver reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 production results and provides 2017 outlook

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - Q4 2016 consolidated metal production decreased 12pct to 883,772 ag eq oz

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - for 2017, company expects a production level of 4.0 to 4.1 million silver eq oz from its mexico operations

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - company's cash cost and AISC guidance for 2017 is US$5.00 - 6.00 and US$14.00 - 16.00, respectively.

* Qtrly gold production decreased 8pct to 5,206 au oz

* Qtrly silver production decreased 17pct to 460,571 ag oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.