7 months ago
BRIEF-Riocan REIT says offering $300 mln of series Y senior unsecured debentures
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Riocan REIT says offering $300 mln of series Y senior unsecured debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

* Riocan REIT announces public offering of $300 million of series y senior unsecured debentures

* Riocan real estate investment trust says debentures will carry a coupon rate of 2.83% and will mature on october 3, 2022

* Riocan REIT says debentures were sold at a price of $99.997 per $100 principal amount with an effective yield of 2.831% if held to maturity

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust says net proceeds will be used by riocan to fund development, for property acquisitions among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

