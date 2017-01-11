FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings $0.77-$0.82/shr
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings $0.77-$0.82/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 results

* Expects results to exceed guidance

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q4 revenue in range of $84.5 million to $84.8 million, above prior outlook of $75.0 million to $79.0 million

* Sees Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in range of 37.6 percent to 38 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $77.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q4 2016 gaap fully diluted earnings per share in range of $0.70 to $0.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

