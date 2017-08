Jan 12 (Reuters) - Lantronix Inc

* Lantronix announces preliminary revenue for second quarter of fiscal 2017 ahead of presentation at 19th annual needham growth conference

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $10.9 million to $11.1 million

* Lantronix inc -experienced continued momentum with preliminary results showing growth in sales in iot, it management product lines in dec. Quarter