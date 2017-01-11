FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Callaway Golf Company acquires Ogio International
January 11, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Callaway Golf Company acquires Ogio International

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co

* Callaway Golf Company acquires Ogio International, Inc., a leading lifestyle brand, for $75.5 million

* Callaway Golf Co - Deal for for $75.5 million in an all-cash transaction

* Says in 2017, Ogio is expected to contribute to Callaway approximately $45 million in revenue

* Callaway Golf Co - Callaway projects acquired business will generate annual EBITDA of approximately $10 million after acquisition is integrated

* Callaway Golf - Excluding non-recurring transaction and transition expenses, co's management expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Callaway Golf Co says in 2017, Ogio is expected to contribute to callaway approximately $45 million in revenue

* Callaway Golf Co- Callaway intends to finance transaction with cash on hand and borrowings from its existing asset-backed credit facilities

* Callaway Golf Co - In 2017, Ogio is expected to contribute to Callaway approximately $45 million in revenue

* Callaway Golf- After absorbing non-recurring deal, deal expenses of about $7 million, Ogio expected to be dilutive by about $0.02 to Callaway's 2017 EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

