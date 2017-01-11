FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-B&W acquires Universal Acoustic & Emission Technologies
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-B&W acquires Universal Acoustic & Emission Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* b&w acquires universal acoustic & emission technologies, inc.

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - deal is based on an enterprise value of $55 million, subject to certain adjustments

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc- new company will be named Babcock & Wilcox universal and operate under trade name B&W universal

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc says universalaet is expected to generate approximately $80 million of annual revenue and to be accretive in 2017

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - universalaet is expected to generate approximately $80 million of annual revenue in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

