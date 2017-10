Jan 11 (Reuters) - Dragonwave Inc

* Dragonwave reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue $10.2 million

* Dragonwave Inc says Q3 revenue from Nokia Channel decreased to 22 percent of total revenue, versus 24 percent in Q2 of fiscal year 2017

* Dragonwave Inc says Q3 revenue performance was disappointing, as operating challenges did not allow to continue to make progress