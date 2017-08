BRIEF-SiriusXM Canada Q1 earnings $0.08/shr

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sirius Xm Canada Holdings Inc

* SiriusXM Canada reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* SiriusXM Canada Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* SiriusXM Canada Holdings Inc - Qtrly revenue $87.2 million versus $83.5 million

* SiriusXM Canada Holdings Inc - Qtrly self-pay ARPU $12.54 versus $12.57

* Recorded net income and comprehensive income of $9,808 in Q1 FY 2017, down 2.7 percent

* SiriusXM Canada Holdings Inc - Qtrly self-pay subscribers 2 million versus 1.9 million