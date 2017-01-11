FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-TMAC Resources sees 2017 sustaining capital expenditures to be $15 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TMAC Resources sees 2017 sustaining capital expenditures to be $15 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tmac Resources Inc :

* Tmac resources' guidance for 2017 and update on commissioning of processing plant at doris mine

* Tmac resources inc sees 2017 sustaining capital expenditures to be $15 million

* In 2017, sees gold sold 130,000 ounces to 140,000 ounces

* Tmac resources-pre-production, expansion capital in 2017 is forecast to be $35 million and includes a one-time amount of $8 million to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc

* In 2017, sees ore mined of 275,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.