7 months ago
BRIEF-Silver Standard qtrly gold produced was 59,945 oz vs. 47,456 oz in Marigold Mine
January 11, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Silver Standard qtrly gold produced was 59,945 oz vs. 47,456 oz in Marigold Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc :

* Silver standard reports fourth quarter 2016 production results and 2017 guidance

* Silver standard resources inc - qtrly gold produced was 59,945 oz versus 47,456 oz in marigold mine

* Silver standard resources inc- in 2017, co expects to produce 355,000 gold equivalent ounces at gold equivalent cash costs of $735 per ounce

* Silver standard resources inc - sees fy 2017 cash costs per payable ounce sold $655 - $705 for marigold mine

* Silver standard resources sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $30 million from marigold mine, $8 million from seabee gold operation, $5 million from pirquitas mine

* Silver standard resources-at seabee gold operation, 2017 production expected to remain between 72,000 and 82,000 ounces of gold

* During q4, gold equivalent production totaled 110,130 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

