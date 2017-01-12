FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $1.5 bln senior notes
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 12:33 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $1.5 bln senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners Lp

* Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $1.5 billion of senior notes

* Says priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.20% senior notes due 2027

* Energy Transfer- pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.20% senior notes due 2027 at price to public of 99.786% of their face value

* Energy Transfer - pricing of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.30% senior notes due 2047 at price to public of 99.483% of their face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

