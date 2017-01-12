FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 1:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Brio Gold affirms 2017 production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc

* Brio Gold exceeds 2016 production guidance and provides 2017 operational outlook

* Will be advancing re-commissioning of our santa luz mine for a planned re-start in first half of 2018

* Says affirms total 2017 production guidance of 223,000 to 243,000 ounces of gold

* Says in 2017, total cos is expected to be $995 to $1,015 per ounce

* Produced 189,662 ounces of gold in 2016, exceeding 2016 guidance, and also is a 32% increase when compared to 2015 gold production

* Gold all-in sustaining costs were $998 per ounce for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

