FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Goldcorp sells Cerro Blanco project to Bluestone Resources
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Goldcorp sells Cerro Blanco project to Bluestone Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc :

* Goldcorp announces sale of Cerro Blanco project and provides Marlin Mine update

* Goldcorp will receive consideration at closing of $18 million in cash

* Goldcorp - will receive 1% net smelter return royalty on production, shares of bluestone representing about 9.9% of issued and outstanding shares

* Goldcorp will receive an additional $15 million in cash upon declaration of "commercial production" at cerro blanco

* Goldcorp inc - granted Bluestone a right of first refusal with respect to certain assets and equipment at Marlin Mine, also located in Guatemala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.