Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Inc :

* Ithaca Energy Inc.: operations update & 2017 outlook

* 2017 production anticipated to be in range of 19,000 to 22,000 boepd

* Net 2017 capital expenditure is forecast to total approximately $70 million

* Forecast 2017 unit operating expenditure is anticipated to be approximately $18/boe

* 2016 average production totalled approximately 9,300 boepd