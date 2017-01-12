FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biolife Solutions announces 2016 revenue growth of 28 pct
January 12, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Biolife Solutions announces 2016 revenue growth of 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife solutions announces 2016 revenue growth of 28 pct

* Biolife solutions sees 2017 biopreservation media revenue growth of 20-25 pct over 2016; revenue in excess of $10 million

* Sees 2017 gross margin, as a percent of sales, between 55 pct to 60 pct

* Sees 2017 biopreservation media revenue growth of 20-25 pct over 2016

* Sees 2017 revenue in excess of $10 million

* FY2017 revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

