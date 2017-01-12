FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.35/shr
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.35/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

* Advanced Drainage Systems announces second fiscal quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $361 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.225 billion to $1.25 billion

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted EBITDA between $190 and $210 million for fiscal year 2017

* Anticipate that market headwinds will persist for remainder of fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

