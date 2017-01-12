FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Zayo Group LLC announces proposed senior notes offering
January 12, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Zayo Group LLC announces proposed senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc :

* Zayo Group LLC announces proposed senior notes offering and term loan amendment

* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - intends to offer $800 million of senior notes

* Zayo Group Holdings - to enter into an amendment to senior secured term loan facility for a new 7-year $2.5 billion incremental term loan facility

* Zayo Group Holdings-to use net proceeds from senior notes offering to fund consideration to be paid for co's acquisition of electric lightwave parent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

