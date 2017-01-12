FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shaw announces first quarter results
January 12, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Shaw announces first quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc -

* Shaw announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 14.9 percent to c$1.3 billion

* Shaw communications inc qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share c$18

* Incurred non-recurring restructuring charge of $10 million in quarter

* 2017 consolidated capital investment targets also remain unchanged from previously provided guidance at $1.3 billion for year

* Sees 2017 operating income before restructuring costs and amortization is expected to range between $2.125 and $2.175 billion

* Sees 2017 free cash flow expected to exceed $400 million

* Shaw Communications Inc - "Shaw confirms at this time that there are no changes to our previously issued fiscal 2017 guidance"

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.18

* Shaw Communications Inc - "entered fiscal 2017 with momentum and on track to deliver on our strategic initiatives"

* Will continue with rollout of LTE-advanced upgrade which is expected to be complete in existing major markets by end of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

