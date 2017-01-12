FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Melco Crown Entertainment announces appointment of new independent non-executive director and resignation of two current independent non-executive directors
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Melco Crown Entertainment announces appointment of new independent non-executive director and resignation of two current independent non-executive directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd

* Melco Crown Entertainment Limited announces appointment of new independent non-executive director and resignation of two current independent non-executive directors

* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- James Andrew Charles Mackenzie has tendered his resignation with effect as of February 1, 2017 as an INED of MCE

* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Robert Wason Mactier has tendered his resignation with immediate effect as an INED of MCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

