7 months ago
BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana
January 12, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Exxonmobil Central Europe Holding Gmbh

* Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana

* Exxon Mobil Corp - Payara-1 well encounters more than 95 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs

* Exxon Mobil Corp - well is located in new reservoir about 10 miles from Liza-1 discovery

* Exxon Mobil Corp - appraisal drilling at Liza-3 identified additional high quality, deeper reservoirs below Liza field

* Exxon Mobil Corp - Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in Stabroek Block

* Exxon Mobil Corp - Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 percent interest. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

