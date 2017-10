BRIEF-Regency Centers sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.41 - $1.43

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp

* Regency Centers updates 2016 and introduces 2017 earnings guidance

* Regency Centers Corp sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.41 - $1.43

* Regency Centers Corp sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.28 - $3.30

* Regency Centers Corp sees FY 2016 nareit FFO per share $2.72 - $2.74

* Regency Centers Corp sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $3.42 - $3.48

* Regency Centers Corp sees FY 2017 nareit FFO per share $3.40 - $3.46

* Regency Centers Corp sees FY 2016 same property net operating income growth excluding termination fees plus or minus .5 pct