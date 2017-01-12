FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Leagold Mining to acquire Los Filos from Goldcorp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp :

* Leagold Mining Corp - deal for us$350 million

* Leagold Mining to acquire Los Filos from Goldcorp as its first gold mine

* Leagold Mining Corp - Goldcorp to become an approximate 30% shareholder of leagold at completion

* Leagold Mining Corp - Leagold will undertake debt and equity financings, arranged by UBS Investment Bank and BMO capital markets

* Leagold Mining Corp - US$279 million will be paid in cash and US$71 million in common shares of Leagold

* Leagold Mining Corp- purchase price is made up of US$279 million in cash and US$71 million in common shares of Leagold.

* Leagold Mining Corp - Goldcorp will have right to nominate a director to Leagold's board at completion of acquisition

* Leagold Mining Corp - has also agreed to distribute to Goldcorp VAT receivable amount in DMSL that is outstanding as of acquisition completion date

* Leagold Mining Corp - Leagold to acquire los filos gold mine in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

