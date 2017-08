Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Financial Corp

* Cincinnati Financial Corporation announces preliminary estimate for fourth-quarter catastrophe losses

* Cincinnati Financial Corp says expects its fourth-quarter results to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately $75 million to $85 million

* Cincinnati Financial Corp says company estimates its fourth-quarter 2016 property casualty combined ratio will be in range of 96 percent to 98 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: