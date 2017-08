Jan 12 (Reuters) - Clubcorp Holdings Inc

* Clubcorp reviewing strategic alternatives

* Clubcorp holdings inc - has engaged jefferies llc and wells fargo securities, llc as financial advisors to assist committee

* Clubcorp holdings - established a strategic review committee, which, with assistance of financial advisors, is reviewing and evaluating alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: