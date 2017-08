Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wpx Energy Inc

* Wpx energy announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 42.0 million common shares

* Wpx energy inc- intends to use net proceeds from offering and cash on hand to finance acquisition of certain assets of panther energy company ii, llc

* Commenced an underwritten public offering of 42 million shares of its common stock.