7 months ago
BRIEF-Gladstone Land acquires farm in Florida for $54 million
January 12, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Gladstone Land acquires farm in Florida for $54 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gladstone Land Corp :

* Gladstone land acquires farm in Florida for $54 million

* Gladstone land -co may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers

* Has acquired approximately 3,750 acres of organic farmland in southern Florida

* Gladstone land-expect deal to provide significant amount additional earnings, which co expects to pass on to stockholders in form of increased distributions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

