FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Nivalis therapeutics announces corporate restructuring
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Nivalis therapeutics announces corporate restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nivalis Therapeutics Inc

* Nivalis Therapeutics announces corporate restructuring

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says intends to complete a reduction in force affecting 25 employees

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - Board of directors has approved a restructuring plan as part of company's initiative to explore strategic alternatives

* Says estimates that it will incur cash severance costs of approximately $3 million

* Nivalis Therapeutics - Co estimates it will incur cash severance costs of approximately $3 million, which are expected to be paid during first half of 2017

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says Congleton will be stepping down from his role as president and chief executive officer effective January 15, 2017

* Says reduction in force is intended to preserve company's cash while it assesses various strategic alternatives

* Nivalis Therapeutics - Co currently projects that it will have approximately $45-$47 million of net cash available for potential strategic transaction

* Nivalis Therapeutics - Reduction in workforce includes Jon Congleton, president & CEO, and David Rodman, M.D., chief medical officer

* Board has appointed Michael Carruthers, co's chief financial officer, as interim president, effective Jan 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.