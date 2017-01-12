FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CNO Financial Group provides update on closed block long-term care business
January 12, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CNO Financial Group provides update on closed block long-term care business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cno Financial Group Inc :

* Cno financial group provides update on closed block long-term care business

* Cno financial group inc - has successfully repositioned a significant portion of recaptured assets

* Cno financial group-expects to recognize pre-tax non-operating net realized losses totaling $5 million in quarter ended dec 31, 2016 related to transferred investments

* Cno financial group-units concluded independent audit of assets recaptured in conjunction with termination of reinsurance agreements with beechwood re, ltd

* Cno financial group inc says recognized $75.4 million pre-tax loss related to termination of reinsurance agreements in quarter ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

