BRIEF-Neptune Qtrly revenues reached $12.3 mln, up 122 pct versus last year

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :

* Neptune announces record third quarter results

* Qtrly revenues reached $12.3 million, up 122% versus last year

* Net income was $11.2 million for current quarter versus a net loss of $1.3 million in prior year

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources - anticipate fiscal 2017 revenues, excluding settlement royalty with aker biomarine of $13.1 million, at about $48 million

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources - continue to anticipate double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2017