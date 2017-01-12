BRIEF-Pan American Silver preliminary qtrly gold production 43,900 ounces

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp :

* Pan american silver announces strong preliminary 2016 operating results and three-year outlook

* Preliminary 2016 silver production of 25.4 million ounces exceeded original forecast provided in january 2016

* Pan american silver corp - preliminary qtrly gold production 43,900 ounces

* Sees 2017 silver production 26.0 million ounces - 28.0 million ounces

* Pan american silver corp says anticipate spending approximately $21 million on near-site and regional exploration in 2017

* Pan american silver corp - sees 2017 total gold production 155,000 - 165,000 ounces

* Pan american silver corp says capital expenditures are expected to total $140 to $150 million in 2017

* Sees expects silver and gold production to rise significantly in second half of 2017