7 months ago
BRIEF-Pandora expects to exceed Q4 2016 guidance
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pandora expects to exceed Q4 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora expects to exceed Q4 2016 guidance, citing subscription momentum and RPM growth

* Pandora Media Inc says is also undertaking operational efficiency measures to reduce overall operating costs in 2017

* Pandora Media Inc - expects to exceed previously announced Q4 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges given strong advertising performance

* Pandora Media Inc- Plans to reduce its U.S. employee base by approximately 7 percent by end of Q1 2017

* Additionally, co is leveraging its analytics platform and ad insertion logic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

