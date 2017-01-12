FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altura Energy announces operations update, new Upper Mannville oil pool
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Altura Energy announces operations update, new Upper Mannville oil pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Altura Energy Inc

* Altura Energy Inc. announces operations update and new upper mannville oil pool

* Q4 production averaged approximately 970 boe per day, up 69 percent from Q3 2016

* Altura Energy Inc says 2016 capital expenditures, excluding asset acquisitions and dispositions are estimated at $12.3 million

* Altura Energy-Based on $12.4 million of well related capital,other assumptions, proposed 11 well drilling program is expected to add about 750 boe/day by Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

