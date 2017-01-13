FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q4 earnings per share $5.13
#Funds News
January 13, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q4 earnings per share $5.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc -

* BlackRock reports full year 2016 diluted EPS of $19.04, or $19.29 as adjusted

* Q4 earnings per share $5.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $5.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 2016 diluted EPS of $5.13, or $5.14 as adjusted

* Board of directors approves 9% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $2.50 per share

* Board of directors approves 9% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $2.50 per share and authorizes repurchase of an additional 6 million shares

* $98 billion of Q4 total net inflows

* Q4 adjusted operating income $ 1,232 million versus $1,143 million last year

* Q4 ishares long-term net inflows of $49.3 billion versus. Long-Term net inflows of $60.2 billion last year

* Qtrly revenue $2,890 million versus $2,863 million last year

* Q4 adjusted net income $852 million versus $801 million last year

* At quarter end, cash management aum increased 4% to $403.6 billion

* AUM at quarter-end $5.15 trillion versus $4.65 trillion

* Qtrly net income $851 million versus $861 million last year

* Q4 retail long-term net outflows of $2.4 billion

* Q4 revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BlackRock Inc - "Investors are rethinking their approach to active management, asset allocation and portfolio construction"

* BlackRock Inc - "We're seeing more clients use active and index strategies together to deliver returns"

* BlackRock Inc - "Increasingly diversified groups of institutional and retail clients are using ETFS in their portfolios" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

