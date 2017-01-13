FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Koppers announces proposed private offering of $400 mln senior notes
January 13, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Koppers announces proposed private offering of $400 mln senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc :

* Koppers Inc announces proposed private offering of $400 million senior notes due 2025 and expected new credit agreement

* Koppers Holdings -proceeds of this offering are intended to be used to repurchase any and all of Koppers Inc.'s outstanding $300 million senior notes due 2019

* Koppers Holdings Inc - offering through a private placement of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Koppers Holdings Inc - any excess proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt under Koppers Inc's senior secured credit facilities

* Koppers Holdings says also announced today that Koppers Inc has commenced negotiations with a consortium of banks to enter into a new credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

