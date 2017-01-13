FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Diana Shipping through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary enters into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping PTE Ltd
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Diana Shipping through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary enters into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping PTE Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch and direct continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto with Cargill

* Diana Shipping Inc - Charter is expected to commence on January 21, 2017

* Diana Shipping-gross Charter rate is US$10,550 per day, minus a 5pct commission paid to third parties for Time Charter contract with Koch Shipping PTE

* Diana Shipping Inc says through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping PTE. Ltd

* Diana Shipping Inc - time charter contract with Koch Shipping PTE Ltd for a period of minimum twelve (12) months to about sixteen (16) months

* Diana Shipping - extend present time charter contract with cargill international for Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Vessels, to maximum period of 15 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

