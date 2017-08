Jan 13 (Reuters) - KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE TALENT BIOTECHS AND ITS PHASE 2 CLINICAL-STAGE GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE PROGRAM

* UNDER TERMS OF LOI, KALYTERA HAS MADE A NON-REFUNDABLE PAYMENT OF USD$1 MILLION TO TALENT