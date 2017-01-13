FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-The North West Co to acquire 76 pct ownership in Roadtown Wholesale Trading Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc

* The north west company inc. To acquire 76% ownership in roadtown wholesale trading ltd. (operating as riteway food markets)

* North west company inc says north west will pay approximately us$32 million for its 76% ownership interest in rtt

* North west company inc - acquisition is expected to contribute approximately us$5 million of annualized net income to north west

* North west company inc says north west will pay approximately 90% of purchase price in cash, financed through its existing credit facilities

* North west company inc says board of directors of both north west and rtt have unanimously approved transaction

* North west company inc says will pay remaining 10% purchase price through issuance of north west common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

