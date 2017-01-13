BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP reaches plan support agreement with lenders on comprehensive financial restructuring to deleverage balance sheet

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Memorial Production Partners Lp :

* Memorial Production Partners Lp reaches plan support agreement with lenders on comprehensive financial restructuring to deleverage balance sheet

* Memorial production partners-operations and production are expected to continue as normal throughout court-supervised financial restructuring process

* Memorial production partners - agreement includes terms of financial restructuring plan is expected to eliminate more than $1.3 billion of debt from co's balance sheet

* Memorial production partners-holders of about 67.6% of notes have agreed to terms of plan support agreement with noteholders