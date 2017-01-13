FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP reaches plan support agreement with lenders on comprehensive financial restructuring to deleverage balance sheet
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP reaches plan support agreement with lenders on comprehensive financial restructuring to deleverage balance sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Memorial Production Partners Lp :

* Memorial Production Partners Lp reaches plan support agreement with lenders on comprehensive financial restructuring to deleverage balance sheet

* Memorial production partners-operations and production are expected to continue as normal throughout court-supervised financial restructuring process

* Memorial production partners - agreement includes terms of financial restructuring plan is expected to eliminate more than $1.3 billion of debt from co's balance sheet

* Memorial production partners-holders of about 67.6% of notes have agreed to terms of plan support agreement with noteholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.