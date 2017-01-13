FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HollyFrontier Corp, Holly Energy Partners announce senior management changes relating to pending Petro-Canada Lubricants acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp :

* HollyFrontier Corporation and holly energy partners announce senior management changes relating to pending Petro-Canada lubricants acquisition

* HollyFrontier corp - Mark A. Plake, currently president of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Will resign

* HollyFrontier corp- Richard L. Voliva III is being promoted to executive vice president and CFO of hollyfrontier effective march 1, 2017

* HollyFrontier - George Damiris, currently ceo of hls and chief executive officer and president of HollyFrontier, will assume role of president of HLS

* HollyFrontier Corp says Aron will continue to provide consulting and transition services on an as-needed basis through December 31, 2017

* HollyFrontier Corp says Douglas S. Aron, currently executive vice president and CFO is resigning from his position on february 28, 2017

* Hollyfrontier Corp says Douglas S. Aron will continue to provide consulting and transition services on an as-needed basis through December 31, 2017

* HollyFrontier - Co's and unit's changes to senior management related to Co's pending acquisition of Suncor Energy's Petro-Canada lubricants business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

