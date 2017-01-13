FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax announces acquisition of subordinate voting shares of Fairfax India Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Fairfax announces acquisition of subordinate voting shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation

* Fairfax financial holdings - has bought, through certain units, on private placement basis, 12.8 million subordinate voting shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co

* Fairfax financial holdings -acquisition of subordinate voting shares brings co's total holdings of such securities to 13.6 million subordinate voting shares

* Fairfax financial holdings - subordinate voting shares purchased from Fairfax India by way of private placement at price of $11.75 per subordinate voting share

* Subordinate voting shares were purchased for an aggregate purchase price of $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

