7 months ago
BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals reports qtrly loss per share $0.03
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 13, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals reports qtrly loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd :

* Platinum group metals reports first quarter 2017 results and operational update

* Platinum group metals ltd - production in september, october, november and december 2016 was 1,823, 907, 1,237 and 1,509 4e ounces respectively

* Platinum group metals ltd - twelve-month aggregate production guidance for calendar 2017 is modelled at 100,000 to 120,000 4e ounces

* Platinum group metals ltd - key business objectives for fiscal 2017 will be to ramp-up maseve mine

* Platinum group metals ltd-qtrly loss per share for period ended november 30, 2016 $0.03

* Platinum group metals-estimates it will need to source $5 million to $15 million of additional funding by way of refinancing its existing debt among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

