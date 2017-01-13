FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc :

* Stella-Jones provides preliminary results for 2016

* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4

* Stella-Jones inc - sees q4 operating income is expected to be between $27.0 and $29.0 million

* Q4 revenue view C$393.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stella-Jones Inc - decrease in sales and profitability in Q4 of 2016 was primarily driven by lower railway tie demand at end of year

* Stella-Jones - for current fiscal year, total sales and operating margins are expected to remain comparable to 2016, assuming stable currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

