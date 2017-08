Jan 17 (Reuters) - Orosur Mining Inc

* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production

* Orosur mining - forecast production guidance for fy17 remains between 35,000 to 40,000 oz of gold at operating cash costs of between $800 - $900/oz.