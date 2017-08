BRIEF-Sherritt says waiver extended in relation to Ambatovy JV negotiations

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :

* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations

* Sherritt international -extension to waiver preventing co from becoming defaulting shareholder for non-funding under terms of shareholders agreement

* Sherritt international corp says waiver has been extended to expire at close of business on february 17, 2017

* Says as negotiations continue which may result in a reduced equity position for sherritt or an orderly exit