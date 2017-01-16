FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc :

* Noble Energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy

* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held

* Noble Energy will acquire all of outstanding common stock of Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 billion in Noble Energy stock and cash

* Noble Energy intends to fund cash portion of acquisition through a draw on its revolving credit facility

* Also anticipates retiring outstanding debt of Clayton Williams Energy assumed as part of transaction at or following closing

* Retiring outstanding debt of Clayton Williams Energy,general,administrative cost elimination, to result in annual cost synergies of about $75 million

* Outlook is to increase production on acquired assets from 10 MBoe/d currently (70% oil) to about 60 MBoe/d in 2020 in co's base plan

* Anticipates incremental $150 million in reported 2017 capital to be allocated to Delaware basin

* Funds managed by Ares Management, L.P., owning about 35% of Clayton Williams Energy's shares as of Dec 31, 2016, entered support agreement to vote in favor of deal

* Following completion of deal, shareholders of Clayton Williams Energy are expected to own about 11% of outstanding shares of Noble Energy

* Providing an update to its four-year operating plan (2016 - 2020E)

* Updated four-year operating plan includes development of acquired acreage

* Through ongoing portfolio management / optimization, Noble Energy anticipates co will generate in excess of $1 billion in proceeds in 2017

* Updated plan through 2020 to result in total Delaware basin net production growth to 145 MBoe/d in base plan,180 MBoe/d in upside plan in 2020

* Full co production in 2020 is expected to reach 600 MBoe/d in base plan, nearly 700 MBoe/d in upside plan due to updated plan through 2020

* Noble Energy now anticipates an incremental $150 million in reported 2017 capital to be allocated to Delaware basin

* Total reported capital program for 2017, excluding Noble Midstream Partners' capital, is now estimated to total between $2.1 and $2.5 billion

* Total reported company sales volumes for 2017 are now estimated at 410 to 420 MBoe/d

* Following ramp of activity in 2017, acquired assets are expected to be self-funding, accretive to earnings, cash flow per share beginning next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

